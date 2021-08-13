 
entertainment
Friday Aug 13 2021
Web Desk

Bella Hadid touches on 'embarrassing' Cannes 2016 outfit

Web Desk

Friday Aug 13, 2021

Bella Hadid touches on 'embarrassing' outfit during Cannes 2016

Bella Hadid is touching on her major fashion regret.

Speaking with Vogue in a recent interview, the 24-year-model revealed that her 2016 Cannes Film Festival outfit 'embarrassed her.

Bella's plunging, slit-up-to-there red gown for the day seemed 'very sexual' to the supermodel.

“I kind of get embarrassed of this moment still,” Hadid said. “Even though the dress is gorgeous, it just doesn’t feel so much like me.”

“I was nervous in this dress,” Hadid added. “I look very sexual … [and] I was still nervous about cameras and nervous about having a lot of makeup on and nervous about this slit.”

She also went on to thank that she didn't face any major wardrobe malfunction.

“Thank God,” she recalled. “I think maybe there was one little slip that happened.”

