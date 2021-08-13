 
pakistan
Friday Aug 13 2021
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Karachi: FIA, police foil terrorist bid planned for Independence Day

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Friday Aug 13, 2021

Photo: File
Photo: File
  • FIA and Malir District police arrest two suspected terrorists.
  • Suspects confess to their involvement in planning a terrorist activity on 14th August.
  • Malir SPP says that the ‘terrorists’ belong to an anti-state group based in Sindh.

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), along with the police, on Friday, foiled a major terrorist bid intended for Independence Day in Karachi.

Two suspects were arrested by the FIA and Malir District police in a joint operation in Jokhio Goth, Gulshan-e-Maymar area.

According to the police, the arrested suspects — identified as Ikram Chandio and Sheeraz Soomro — confessed during initial interrogation about their involvement in planning terrorist activity in the city on the occasion of August 14.

Malir SPP Irfan Bahadur said that the "terrorists" belong to an anti-state group based in Sindh.

He said that the arrests were based on a tip-off and two grenades were confiscated from the possession of the suspects. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

