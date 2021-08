Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar speaking to the media. Photo: File

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar's wife tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid confirmed the development, adding that the chief minister's wife is "feeling alright".

Sources informed Geo News that the chief minister's wife got herself tested after feeling symptoms of the virus. She has quarantined herself at her home after testing positive.

The Punjab chief minister hasn't commented on the development so far.