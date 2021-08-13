 
Pakistan offers priority visas to journalists stranded in Afghanistan

Friday Aug 13, 2021

Representational image of a person stamping a passport. Photo: File.

  • Journalists, media workers who intend to leave Afghanistan via Pakistan are urged to apply for a Pakistani visa.
  • Decision taken in view of the changing situation in Afghanistan.
  • Interior Ministry says it will issue visas to these international journalists and workers on a priority basis.

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday announced that the Government of Pakistan will relax the visa policy for journalists and media workers stranded in Afghanistan.

The decision was taken in view of the changing situation in Afghanistan.

According to a statement issued in this regard, international journalists and media workers, who intend to leave Afghanistan via Pakistan, are urged to apply for a Pakistani visa. 

The Interior Ministry said it will issue visas to these international journalists and workers on a priority basis.

The announcement of a visa waiver by the government of Pakistan is being made in view of the safety of journalists and media workers working in Afghanistan.

