Pakistan offers priority visas to journalists stranded in Afghanistan

Representational image of a person stamping a passport. Photo: File.

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday announced that the Government of Pakistan will relax the visa policy for journalists and media workers stranded in Afghanistan.

The announcement of a visa waiver by the government of Pakistan is being made in view of the safety of journalists and media workers working in Afghanistan.