 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Aug 13 2021
By
Reuters

Philippines extends travel ban for Pakistan, nine other states over Delta concerns

By
Reuters

Friday Aug 13, 2021

Passengers wearing personal protective equipment for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) queue at the check-in counters of Emirates airline, in Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 9, 2020. — Reuters/File
Passengers wearing personal protective equipment for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) queue at the check-in counters of Emirates airline, in Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 9, 2020. — Reuters/File

  • Philippines authorities are scrambling to contain a jump in COVID cases.
  • India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, UAE, other countries included in ban.
  • The ban, which was first imposed on April 27, will remain in place till August 31.

MANILA: The Philippines will extend a ban on travellers from Pakistan and nine other countries to the end of August because of concerns posed by the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, the presidential spokesperson said on Friday.

Authorities in the Philippines are scrambling to contain a jump in coronavirus cases to a four-month high, with infections staying above the 12,000 mark for a second straight day on Thursday, and hospitals in some areas nearing capacity.

The travel ban, which was first imposed on April 27, has been rolled over several times and expanded to include India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of the coronavirus task force to extend the travel restrictions from August 16 to August 31, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

The Manila capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to 13 million people, remains under a strict lockdown to contain the spread of Delta, while the government ramps up its vaccination drive.

With about 11% of the country's 110 million people fully immunised, millions still remain highly vulnerable to COVID-19, which has killed more than 29,500 in the Southeast Asian country.

As cases surge, more hospitals in the capital region have reported intensive care units, isolation beds and wards were nearing full capacity,  and some have had to refuse new patients because of a lack of beds and ventilators.

More From World:

Why is the Afghan National Army crumbling so easily?

Why is the Afghan National Army crumbling so easily?
Pfizer, Moderna seen making billions from COVID-19 vaccine boosters

Pfizer, Moderna seen making billions from COVID-19 vaccine boosters
Taliban detain veteran commander Ismail Khan after seizing Herat

Taliban detain veteran commander Ismail Khan after seizing Herat
Blocked by Twitter for political reasons, India's Rahul Gandhi says

Blocked by Twitter for political reasons, India's Rahul Gandhi says
Snake dies after Indian man bites it back

Snake dies after Indian man bites it back
Six people killed in 'shocking' mass shooting in England

Six people killed in 'shocking' mass shooting in England
COVID-19 might only affect children in coming years, US-Norwegian study suggests

COVID-19 might only affect children in coming years, US-Norwegian study suggests

US tells Ghani it 'remains invested' in Afghanistan's stability as Taliban capture Kandahar and Herat

US tells Ghani it 'remains invested' in Afghanistan's stability as Taliban capture Kandahar and Herat
Biden's 'reckless' Afghan policy leading to disaster: top Republican

Biden's 'reckless' Afghan policy leading to disaster: top Republican
Taliban claim to capture Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-largest city

Taliban claim to capture Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-largest city
British MPs write letter to PM Boris Johnson, urging Pakistan's removal from red list

British MPs write letter to PM Boris Johnson, urging Pakistan's removal from red list
US man kills wife, one-year-old child allegedly over lottery money

US man kills wife, one-year-old child allegedly over lottery money

Latest

view all