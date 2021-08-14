Nation celebrates 75th Independence Day with traditional zeal

A man wears a mask and a headband as he sells patriotic merchandise ahead of Pakistan's Independence Day, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Karachi, Pakistan August 11, 2021. -REUTERS

Pakistan is celebrating its 75th Independence Day today.

The main flag-hoisting ceremony will be held at the President House.

All major public and private buildings have been decorated to mark the big day.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani nation is celebrating 75th Independence Day today with traditional zeal and enthusiasm with special activities to highlight the struggle of our forefathers and national heroes for acquiring a separate homeland.

The day dawned with special prayers and a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute at all provincial capitals. Special prayers were offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity, and prosperity of the country.

There will be a pause at 8.58 am throughout the country with the sounding of sirens to herald the flag hoisting ceremony at 9 am.

The main flag-hoisting ceremony will take place at the President House wh President Arif Alvi to be the chief guest. After the flag-hoisting, the national anthem will be played with the military band. After the recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat Shareef, President Alvi will address the nation.

National songs and the Kalam-e-Iqbal will be presented during the ceremony.

Different public and private departments are holding special functions and activities including seminars, discussion programmes, photographic exhibitions, painting, poetry, national songs, and debate competitions with the focus on acknowledging the contributions of leaders of the Pakistan Movement and sacrifices of national heroes.

All the major roads and avenues of the federal capital, like other cities, have been decorated with flags, banners, and buntings to present a festive look.

The major public and private buildings in the city have also been illuminated to mark this important occasion.

The Islamabad Capital Territory Police as well as provincial governments have finalized traffic management plans for the convenience and safety of the general public.

Literary and cultural organizations have also chalked out some programmes to mark the day.