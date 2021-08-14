 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Aug 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian reveals 'cruel' people on social media make her 'anxious'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 14, 2021

The mother of one addressed the insecurities she has from using the internet

Khloe Kardashian shared the perils of using social media and being open to all sorts of criticism. 

The mother of one addressed the insecurities she has from using the internet. 

Recently, the reality TV star uploaded pictures of herself sporting her natural, curly hair. She captioned the photos, "I rarely wear my natural hair texture. Felt kinda cute with it. Please don't ruin the feeling."

A follower applauded Khloe's courage in the comments' section. "I know khlo probably had doubts before posting those pics (for whatever reason) but there's been so much positive feedback and i hope she's taking it all in!" he said, "let the good outweigh the bad, always."

The Good American founder responded to the fan directly and revealed that she experiences "anxiety" about social media, saying it can get "cruel."

"I've been taking a step back from social media a little bit because I feel like no matter what I do it's always so over analyzed," she said. "Sometimes when I feel really good, people like to point out that they feel the complete opposite about me."

She explained that it's okay if social media users weigh in with their thoughts, but she feels that "some people do it in a cruel way."

"Sometimes social media makes me feel super anxious and i over think everything [sic]," she tweeted. 

More From Entertainment:

Grammy winner Nanci Griffith dies aged 68

Grammy winner Nanci Griffith dies aged 68

New 'Crown' season won't spare anyone in royal family, says royal historian

New 'Crown' season won't spare anyone in royal family, says royal historian
Matt Damon shares thoughts on Bennifer 2.0: 'No one’s pulling harder than I am'

Matt Damon shares thoughts on Bennifer 2.0: 'No one’s pulling harder than I am'
Kourtney Kardashian shuts down pregnancy rumours

Kourtney Kardashian shuts down pregnancy rumours

Tony Bennett hangs up concert hat on doctor's orders

Tony Bennett hangs up concert hat on doctor's orders
Cameron Diaz recalls meeting husband Benji Madden after Hollywood exit

Cameron Diaz recalls meeting husband Benji Madden after Hollywood exit
Barbie celebrates 'King of Rock and Roll' Elvis Presley with collectible doll

Barbie celebrates 'King of Rock and Roll' Elvis Presley with collectible doll
Princess Eugenie may be forced to 'live in exile'

Princess Eugenie may be forced to 'live in exile'
Rihanna in trouble as a musician files lawsuit against her fashion brand

Rihanna in trouble as a musician files lawsuit against her fashion brand
Taylor Swift’s stalker arrested in New York apartment building after trespassing

Taylor Swift’s stalker arrested in New York apartment building after trespassing
Angelina Jolie looks elegant in tan trench coat on dinner date with loved one at Nobu

Angelina Jolie looks elegant in tan trench coat on dinner date with loved one at Nobu
Eminem‘s child Stevie Laine surprises world with a big announcement

Eminem‘s child Stevie Laine surprises world with a big announcement

Latest

view all