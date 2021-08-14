Prince Harry will not throw dirt on Queen in memoir because 'he respects her a lot'

Harry will not reveal 'hugely damaging details' in his memoir because he respects the Queen a lot

Prince Harry will not be throwing her beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, under the bus.



In his memoir, Harry will not reveal 'hugely damaging details' in his memoir because he respects the Queen a lot.

Royal expert Mikhaila Friel said, Harry will not be tarnishing the reputation of the Queen in his memoir.

"We do have to remember that Harry has a lot of respect for the Queen, so it's very unlikely that he would put something in there that would have a hugely damaging effect to the Queen or to the monarchy," he said.

"We have to remember so many other royals have been involved in tell-alls or biographies in some form or another, Princess Diana was involved in her own one, Sarah Ferguson, Prince Charles - so it's nothing we haven't really seen before, to be honest," the expert added.

Prince Harry's memoir is due to be published by Penguin Random House in late 2022.