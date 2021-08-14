The Firm ‘perplexed’ over Prince Andrew’s silence in assault lawsuit

The royal family is reportedly struggling to make sense of Prince Andrew’s silence over the Virginia Giuffre rape case.

According to a source close to The Sun, “There are serious questions within the Royal Family about the Duke’s legal strategy.”

“No one outside Andrew’s immediate team has a clue what’s going on — there’s absolute silence. It may be legally correct, but to the outside world, it’s disastrous, beyond parody.”

The insider concluded their interview by admitting, “Everyone around the Royal Family is utterly perplexed and staggered that the Duke has been brought to this position.”

Prince Andrew’s shocking approach has also been addressed by Dame Cressida Dick, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police.

During her interview with LBC previously, she made it clear that despite the Duke’s legal strategies, there is “no one who will ever be above the law” in Britain.