Saturday Aug 14 2021
Meghan Markle's brother to appear on TV show

Meghan Markle's half brother Thomas Markle Jr to appear on Celebrity Big Brother in Australia, according to a report.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex as been criticised by her father and half-brother since her marriage to Prince Harry.

The former US actress  is currently living in the United States with her husband and two children. 

According to UK's Daily Express, Thomas has criticised his half-sister in the promotional teaser for TV show.

The publication reported that he branded Meghan "shallow" and claimed: "I told Prince Harry, 'I think she's going to ruin your life."

In an open latter, he called his Meghan  "jaded, shallow, conceited woman that will make a joke of you and the Royal Family heritage".

Daily Express reported that In 2019, he appeared in a beer commercial where he pretended to steal the Queen's crown and participated in a boxing match under the name 'The Duke'.


