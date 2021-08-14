 
Saturday Aug 14 2021
Saturday Aug 14, 2021

Dua Lipa celebrates success of her new song

Dua Lipa and John Elton on Friday dropped their track "Cold Heart" (Pnau Remix).

The "Levitating" singer on Saturday took to social media to celebrate the success of her new song.

Taking to Instagram, the British singer expressed excitement with the news that "Cold Heart" officially debuted at number 4 on the worldwide iTines songs chart."


Shortly after releasing the song,  John said, "This track is the culmination of a beautiful friendship with you Dua and I'm so happy we can now share it - I hope you all love it!."

Dua Lipa said on Twitter, "Elton you are my friend and my hero and I never thought I'd be able to ever say that in a sentence."


