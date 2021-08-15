Halle Berry shares self-love birthday tribute: ‘Finally, I’m exhaling!’

Award-winning actor Halle Berry recently turned to social media and shared a rare tribute to herself for her 55th birthday.

The actress shared her self-birthday tribute on Instagram with a slow-motion video showcasing the wind in her hair, from inside a moving car.

Its accompanying caption reminisced over her life journey up to this point and read, “After the year we’ve all had, my heart is full as I’m grateful to see this August 14th.”

“In the midst of the storm, I’ve managed to create happiness, find more peace, and feel more free than ever! Finally, I’m exhaling! Thank you vanO for my b-day serenade”. (sic)

Check it out below:

For those unversed, Berry is currently her dating her musician Van Hunt for one year and made it official by attending the 2021 Oscars as a duo.





