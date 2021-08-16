 
Afghan political leaders’ delegation arrives in Islamabad

Monday Aug 16, 2021

Afghan leaders.
  • A delegation comprising key Afghan leaders arrives in Pakistan after Taliban takes control of Kabul.
  • Foreign Office spokesperson says Pakistan closely following the unfolding situation in Afghanistan.
  • Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Afghan leadership should sit together and resolve conflict in peaceful manner.

ISLAMABAD: As the Taliban took control of Kabul, a delegation of the Afghan political leadership, including Speaker Wolesi Jirga Mir Rehman Rehmani, arrived in Islamabad Sunday, The News reported.

Confirming the report, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq wrote on his Twitter handle, "Just received a high-level Afghan political leadership delegation including Speaker Wolesi Jirga Mir Rehman Rehmani, Salahud din Rabbani, Mohammad Yunus Qanooni, Ustad Mohammad Karim Khalili, Ahmad Zia Massoud, Ahmad Wali Massoud, Abdul Latif Pedram, and Khalid Noor."

Matters of mutual interest will be discussed during the Afghan political leadership’s visit, he added.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office spokesperson said that Pakistan is closely following the situation unfolding in Afghanistan and extending assistance to facilitate visa or arrival of diplomatic community, media and others.

FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement that the Pakistan embassy in Kabul is extending necessary assistance to Pakistanis, Afghan nationals and the diplomatic and international community for consular work and coordination of PIA flights.

Moreover, a special inter-ministerial cell has been established in the Ministry of Interior to facilitate visa/arrival matters for diplomatic personnel, UN agencies, international organisations, media and others.

The spokesperson said Pakistan will continue to support efforts for political settlement.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan and the international community are on the same page and want a solution of the Afghan conflict through a negotiated political settlement.

During a press conference in Multan, the minister stated that the Afghan leadership should sit together and resolve the conflict in a peaceful manner.

“Pakistan always stated that there was no military solution to the Afghan problem,” Qureshi said, and added that it was also a test of the Afghan leadership on how they resolve the issue. He, however, added that Afghan people wanted peace, stability and protection of their rights.

This article originally appeared in the August 16 edition of daily The News. It can be accessed here.

