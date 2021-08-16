Pakistan's COVID-19 cases cross 1.1 million mark

Number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan exceeds 1.1 million mark.

Country records 3,669 new coronavirus cases, 72 deaths in last 24 hours, NCOC stats show.

The country's positivity rate is currently 6.8%.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's COVID-19 cases tally crossed the 1.1 million mark on Monday, with the country reporting 3,669 new infections over the last 24 hours.

Another 72 people lost their lives to coronavirus in Pakistan, according to the statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Centre.

According to the NCOC, 53,644 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 3,669 came back positive.

The country's positivity rate is currently 6.8%.



The NCOC data shows that the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country has risen to 24,478 and the total number of cases has reached 1.12 million.

In the last 24 hours, 2,218 patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 989,013 while the number of active cases is 88,588.