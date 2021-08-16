 
Can't connect right now! retry
health
Monday Aug 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan's COVID-19 cases cross 1.1 million mark

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 16, 2021

Pakistans COVID-19 cases cross 1.1 million mark

  • Number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan exceeds 1.1 million mark.
  • Country records 3,669 new coronavirus cases, 72 deaths in last 24 hours, NCOC stats show.
  • The country's positivity rate is currently 6.8%.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's COVID-19 cases tally crossed the 1.1 million mark on Monday, with the country reporting 3,669 new infections over the last 24 hours.

Another 72 people lost their lives to coronavirus in Pakistan, according to the statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Centre.

According to the NCOC, 53,644 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 3,669 came back positive.

The country's positivity rate is currently 6.8%.

The NCOC data shows that the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country has risen to 24,478 and the total number of cases has reached 1.12 million.

In the last 24 hours, 2,218 patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 989,013 while the number of active cases is 88,588.

More From Health:

Afghan political leaders’ delegation arrives in Islamabad

Afghan political leaders’ delegation arrives in Islamabad
Petrol price to remain unchanged for rest of August

Petrol price to remain unchanged for rest of August
Pakistanis allowed to return from Afghanistan without negative PCR test

Pakistanis allowed to return from Afghanistan without negative PCR test

Afghanistan war: Turkey, Pakistan will work together to stop new wave of migrants

Afghanistan war: Turkey, Pakistan will work together to stop new wave of migrants
PM Imran Khan to launch first phase of Single National Curriculum on Monday

PM Imran Khan to launch first phase of Single National Curriculum on Monday
Uniform curriculum a step towards ending injustices, divisions: Shafqat Mehmood

Uniform curriculum a step towards ending injustices, divisions: Shafqat Mehmood

Pakistan closely following situation in Afghanistan: FO

Pakistan closely following situation in Afghanistan: FO
Pakistan has 'no favourites' in Afghanistan, wants good relations with neighbour: Qureshi

Pakistan has 'no favourites' in Afghanistan, wants good relations with neighbour: Qureshi
Two PIA aircraft carrying 499 passengers arrive in Islamabad from Kabul

Two PIA aircraft carrying 499 passengers arrive in Islamabad from Kabul
PM Imran Khan highlights his 'priority' via Twitter post

PM Imran Khan highlights his 'priority' via Twitter post

Motive behind Karachi mini truck attack remains unknown

Motive behind Karachi mini truck attack remains unknown
Pakistan sets up special cell in Kabul to facilitate visas for Afghan journalists, families

Pakistan sets up special cell in Kabul to facilitate visas for Afghan journalists, families

Latest

view all