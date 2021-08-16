 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Aug 16 2021
By
Reuters

Taliban declare war in Afghanistan over, call for peaceful relations with world

By
Reuters

Monday Aug 16, 2021


Taliban figher holds up a rocket launcher. Photo: AFP
Taliban figher holds up a rocket launcher. Photo: AFP
  • Taliban respect women's and minorities' rights and freedom of expression within Sharia law, says spokesperson. 
  • "We do not think that foreign forces will repeat their failed experience in Afghanistan once again," say Taliban. 
  • "We are ready to have a dialogue with all Afghan figures and will guarantee them the necessary protection," he says. 

The spokseperson for the Afghan Taliban on Monday declared that the war in the country is over, saying that the group desires peaceful relations with the world. 

Related items

The statement comes a day after the Afghan Taliban entered Kabul as President Ashraf Ghani left the country, saying he wanted avoid bloodshed and conflict.

The group respected women's and minorities' rights and freedom of expression within Sharia law, Spokesperson Mohammad Naeem added.

Naeem said the Taliban wanted to have peaceful relations and was keen to develop several channels of communication it had already opened with foreign countries.

"We ask all countries and entities to sit with us to settle any issues", he said in an interview with Al Jazeera TV.

Two decades ago, the George Bush administration overthrew the Taliban from power in Afghanistan.

Naeem said that no diplomatic body or headquarters was targeted in the Taliban's approach and the group would provide safety for citizens and diplomatic missions.

Ghani's escape was unexpected and "even those close to him did not expect it," Naeem said.

"We are ready to have a dialogue with all Afghan figures and will guarantee them the necessary protection," he told Al Jazeera Mubasher TV.

The Taliban was seeing the fruits of its efforts and sacrifices for 20 years, he said, and would adopt a policy of non-interference in others' affairs in return for non-interference in Afghanistan.

"We have reached what we were seeking, which is the freedom of our country and the independence of our people," he said. "We will not allow anyone to use our lands to target anyone, and we do not want to harm others."

"We do not think that foreign forces will repeat their failed experience in Afghanistan once again."

More From World:

Taliban in control of Afghanistan, panic in Kabul

Taliban in control of Afghanistan, panic in Kabul
Afghan war live updates as Taliban take control of Kabul

Afghan war live updates as Taliban take control of Kabul
The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani
Brussels: Participants of protest, seminar condemn Indian brutalities in Kashmir

Brussels: Participants of protest, seminar condemn Indian brutalities in Kashmir
Afghanistan war: Reactions as the Taliban enter Kabul

Afghanistan war: Reactions as the Taliban enter Kabul
Afghanistan war: Turkey, Pakistan will work together to stop new wave of migrants

Afghanistan war: Turkey, Pakistan will work together to stop new wave of migrants
'Deeply worried about women, minorities, human rights advocates in Afghanistan': Malala Yousafzai

'Deeply worried about women, minorities, human rights advocates in Afghanistan': Malala Yousafzai

Taliban claim they have control of Afghan presidential palace, rule out transitional govt

Taliban claim they have control of Afghan presidential palace, rule out transitional govt
Boris Johnson to summon parliament on the Afghanistan crisis

Boris Johnson to summon parliament on the Afghanistan crisis
Here’s all you need to know about the Taliban leadership

Here’s all you need to know about the Taliban leadership
Kabul in Taliban chokehold; negotiations on for transfer of power

Kabul in Taliban chokehold; negotiations on for transfer of power
Afghan soldiers numbering 84 flee to Uzbekistan as Taliban continue onslaught

Afghan soldiers numbering 84 flee to Uzbekistan as Taliban continue onslaught

Latest

view all