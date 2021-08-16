 
Monday Aug 16 2021
Web Desk

Phoebe Dynevor, Pete Davidson call it quits after six months of dating

The couple last met each other in July and have been unable to see each other since then

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson have broken up after six months of relationship.

The unfortunate split between the Bridgerton actress and Saturday Night Live comedian came due to busy work schedules and distance, reported Metro.

"Pete and Phoebe’s romance was a real whirlwind and from the start they were both totally committed," an insider said. "But as time has passed, it’s become increasingly obvious it is going to be difficult to make this work."

"Phoebe has had back-to-back filming dates with Bridgerton in the UK," noted the source.

Meanwhile, Pete has been in the US filming Saturday Night Live as well as filming the movie Meet Cute, with Kaley Cuoco.

According to multiple sources, the couple last met each other in July and have been unable to see each other since then because of travel restrictions.

The source added to The Sun, "Their mates think they make a great couple but the distance has made it completely unworkable.

"They had fun and will remain close but unless something drastic changes their relationship won’t recover."

