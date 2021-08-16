 
Monday Aug 16 2021
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott 'inseparable' but not 'officially couple'

Monday Aug 16, 2021

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott seem to be going strong since rekindling their romance two years after their split.

A source told E! that the two are giving their relationship another shot but added that they were not an "official couple again".

The pair, who co-parent their daughter Stormi, are said to be "inseparable".

"Kylie and Travis are doing really well," a source close to Kylie said.

"They have been inseparable when both aren't busy working. She loves having their family together."

The source went on to say that Travis helped out with most of Kylie's birthday party planning.

"Travis helped plan a low-key get together for Kylie and had all of her family and a few friends over at the house," the source said. 

"She was happy to do something mellow."

