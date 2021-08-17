Piers Morgan shortlisted for National Television Award

Piers Morgan has been shortlisted for a National Television Award. It comes just months after he quitted Good Morning Britain in March following his controversial comments about Meghan Markle.

The 56-year-old TV personality stepped down as an anchor on the show after six years. The move came as Ofcom confirmed it was investigating comments Morgan made about the Duchess of Sussex following her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan will compete against Ant and Dec, Bradley Walsh and This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond for the Best Television Presenter prize at the NTAs.

Since leaving Good Morning Britain, Morgan has continued hosting Piers Morgan’s Life Stories for ITV, most recently interviewing Sir Kier Starmer and Joan Collins.

The National Television Awards will be hosted by Joel Dommett and will take place in London on September 9.