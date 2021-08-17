Police file case against 400 people after Lahore woman assaulted on August 14

Victim went to Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day with four friends to make a TikTok video.

Hundreds of men attacked the victim, tore off her clothes, and tossed her in the air, police say.

Case registered against 400 people; none have been identified so far, say police.

LAHORE: In yet another terrifying episode of violence against women, a woman in Lahore's Greater Iqbal Park was assaulted by hundreds of men, Geo News reported Tuesday.



The incident came to light after a video went viral on social media, showing hundreds of men attacking a woman as she went to the park with four of her friends to celebrate Independence Day.

According to Geo News, police have registered a case against 400 people allegedly involved in the incident.

The victim, along with her friends, was making a TikTok video in the park when hordes of men of all ages climbed a fence and attacked the woman.

The victim told the police that the men groped her, tore off her clothes, beat her, and tossed her in the air. In addition, they robbed her of Rs15,000, snatched her mobile phone and took off her gold ring and studs.

Out of hundreds of men, many of who just stood there and even made a video, only one person came to the woman's rescue and helped her get out of the park.

Inspector General Punjab took immediate notice of the incident and registered a case against 400 people on the complaint of the woman. However, none have been identified so far.

Police said that the culprits would be identified with the help of forensics and would be arrested.