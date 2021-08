KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday announced it has decided to reopen schools across the province on Monday, August 23.

The announcement was made by the provincial education minister, Sardar Shah, after he chaired a meeting of the steering committee of the Department of Education, Sindh.

Shah said that the schools will reopen with only 50% of students in attendance.

Schools that have a 100% vaccination rate will be allowed a 100% student strength.

