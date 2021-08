Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid on Tuesday said that the group does not wish to "repeat any conflict, any war".



"We want to do away with the factors for conflict. Therefore, the Islamic Emirate does not have any kind of any kind of hostility or animosity towards anybody," he said, adding that all animosity "has come to an end".

"We would like to live peacefully. We do not want any internal enemies or external enemies," he said.





More to follow.