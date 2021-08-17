Canada has no plans to recognise Taliban govt in Afghanistan: Justin Trudeau

"Canada has no plans to recognise the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan," says Trudeau. Photo AFP

Trudeau says that the Taliban have overthrown a duly elected democratic government.

Canada sent more than 40,000 troops to fight the Taliban in a 12-year campaign.

Ottawa made it a criminal offence to have any dealings with the Taliban.

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tuesday said that Canada doesn’t intend to recognise the Taliban government in Afghanistan as it still sees the group as a “terrorist organisation”.

"Canada has no plans to recognise the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan," said Trudeau.

"They have taken over and replaced a duly elected democratic government by force. And... they are a recognised terrorist organisation under Canadian law."

On Monday, the United States said that it would only recognise a Taliban government in Kabul if it were to respect the rights of women and shun terrorists.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for G7 leaders to have a meeting on Afghanistan, while European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday the bloc will have to talk to the Taliban.



However, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said earlier the West will judge the Taliban "by their actions."

Canada sent more than 40,000 troops to fight the Taliban during a 12-year campaign — its longest war — alongside allies. In total, 158 Canadian soldiers died.

In 2013, Ottawa added the Taliban to its list of banned terrorist entities, making it a criminal offence to have any dealings with the group.

The listing cites Taliban attacks on girls' schools, and the use of an ambulance for a suicide bombing in Kabul that killed at least 95 people, as examples of its "terrorist tactics."

Trudeau said his government's current priority is the evacuation of Canadian diplomats and Afghans who worked with Canada from Kabul. He has also said Canada would take in 20,000 Afghan refugees.