PM Imran Khan urges world leaders to support Afghans economically

PM of Denmark Mette Frederiksen thanks Prime Minister Imran Khan for Pakistan’s support and assistance in their evacuation endeavours.

In call with UK's Boris Johnson, agreement was reached to remain in contact with respect to the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday hold discussions with German, Danish and UK leaders regarding the evolving situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover.

The premier told them that while Pakistan is reaching out to all Afghan leaders, the international community must also stay engaged, particularly to support the people of Afghanistan economically.

He expressed these views while talking to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who made telephone calls to him to exchange views on the Afghanistan crisis.

The Pakistani prime minister stressed that safety and security as well as the protection of rights of all Afghans is critically important.

He said an inclusive political settlement of the Afghan issue is the best way forward.

The prime minister said Pakistan is facilitating the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations from Afghanistan.



During the telephonic conversations, PM Imran Khan underscored the paramount importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan.

While talking to Angela Merkel, the PM also expressed satisfaction at regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Germany.

He added that Pakistan looked forward to enhance collaboration with Germany in all areas of mutual interest.

UK Red list

In the bilateral context, PM Imran Khan highlighted the extensive measures taken by Pakistan to contain the COVID-19, noted that the relevant data had been shared with the UK side, and called for the removal of Pakistan from the Red List.

The two prime ministers agreed to remain in contact with respect to the evolving situation in Afghanistan.