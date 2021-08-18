Lorde drops new single Mood Ring

 
Wednesday Aug 18 2021
Lorde has blessed her fans with a new single Mood Ring.

Co-written by Jack Antonoff, the song is part of the singer’s upcoming album Solar Power.

15 minutes prior to its release, she hosted a YouTube livestream and revealed that she “underwent a transformation” when writing the song.

"I sort of underwent something of a transformation for this video because the song is satirical, I was writing from the perspective of a character who is not me," she said. 

She shared that she intended the song to contrast the character from herself but she said the character is "very cool" and she "loves her vibes."

Mood Ring, Lorde shared, is a metaphor for "the kind of magical thinking that we all employ at times to feel well," the singer said. 

She relates it when she would read her horoscope and "bent it to make it what she needs it be in that moment."

