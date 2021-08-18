 
Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Aug 18 2021
By
AFP

Twitter tests feature to report 'misleading' content

By
AFP

Wednesday Aug 18, 2021

Twitter logo
Twitter logo
  • Twitter allows some users to flag 'misleading' content.
  • A button would be visible to some users from the US, S. Korea and Australia to choose "it's misleading" after clicking "report tweet."
  • Twitter says, "We are testing a feature for you to report Tweets that seem misleading - as you see them,"

Twitter on Tuesday unveiled a new feature to allow users to flag content that could contain misinformation, a scourge that has only grown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Tuesday, a button would be visible to some users from the United States, South Korea and Australia to choose "it's misleading" after clicking "report tweet."

"We are testing a feature for you to report Tweets that seem misleading - as you see them," the social network said from its safety and security account.

Related items

Users can then be more specific, flagging the misleading tweet as potentially containing misinformation about "health," "politics" and "other."

"We're assessing if this is an effective approach so we're starting small," the San Francisco-based company said.

"We may not take action on and cannot respond to each report in the experiment, but your input will help us identify trends so that we can improve the speed and scale of our broader misinformation work."

Twitter, like Facebook and YouTube, regularly comes under fire from critics who say it does not do enough to fight the spread of misinformation.

But the platform does not have the resources of its Silicon Valley neighbors, and so often relies on experimental techniques that are less expensive than recruiting armies of moderators.

Such efforts have ramped up as Twitter toughened its misinformation rules during the Covid-19 pandemic and during the US presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

For example, Twitter began blocking users in March who have been warned five times about spreading false information about vaccines.

And the network began flagging tweets from Trump with a banner warning of their misleading content during his 2020 re-election campaign, before the then-president was finally banned from the website for posting incitements to violence and messages discrediting the election results.

Moderators are ultimately responsible for determining which content actually violates Twitter's terms of use, but the network has said it hopes to eventually use a system that relies on both human and automated analysis to detect suspicious posts.

Concern around Covid-19 vaccine misinformation has become so rampant that in July Biden said Facebook and other platforms were responsible for "killing" people in allowing false info around the shots to spread.

He walked back the remarks the clarify that the false information itself is what could harm or even kill those who believe it.

More From Sci-Tech:

Facebook confirms ban on Taliban-related content

Facebook confirms ban on Taliban-related content
How can Pakistan increase its IT exports?

How can Pakistan increase its IT exports?
Shahid Afridi demands Shehzad Roy raises his voice and get TikTok banned

Shahid Afridi demands Shehzad Roy raises his voice and get TikTok banned

TikTok introduces enhanced safety and privacy features for teens

TikTok introduces enhanced safety and privacy features for teens
Pakistan becomes smartphone exporter, sends maiden consignment to UAE

Pakistan becomes smartphone exporter, sends maiden consignment to UAE
Facebook encrypts Messenger calls in privacy move

Facebook encrypts Messenger calls in privacy move
She Loves Tech comes back to Pakistan for the 5th time

She Loves Tech comes back to Pakistan for the 5th time
TikTok rolls out privacy updates for teenaged users

TikTok rolls out privacy updates for teenaged users
WhatsApp rolls out 'fantasy football' sticker pack for Android, iOS

WhatsApp rolls out 'fantasy football' sticker pack for Android, iOS
WhatsApp working on introducing new features to status updates

WhatsApp working on introducing new features to status updates
US legislation aims to break grip on app stores

US legislation aims to break grip on app stores
WhatsApp now allows transferring chats between Android, iOS

WhatsApp now allows transferring chats between Android, iOS

Latest

view all