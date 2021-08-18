 
Pakistan, China exchange views over evolving situation in Afghanistan

By
APP

Wednesday Aug 18, 2021

Chinese FM Wang Yi gives a phone call to FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Photo APP
  • Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi underlines that a peaceful, stable Afghanistan is critically important for the region.
  • Pakistan had assiduously supported the Afghan peace process, says foreign minister.
  • Pakistan and China agree to remain in close contact to promote shared objectives.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Quereshi and his Chinese counterpart Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi on Wednesday discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan over a telephonic call.

According to a statement by the Foreign Office, during the conversation, FM Qureshi underlined that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is of critical importance for Pakistan and the region.

In this perspective, he said, Pakistan had assiduously supported the Afghan peace process.

Pakistan and China, as part of Troika Plus, had made a valuable contribution to these efforts, the statement noted.

It quoted Qureshi as saying that given the situation, it is extremely important to ensure safety and security as well as the protection of rights of the Afghan people.

He stressed that an inclusive political settlement was essential, for which all Afghans should work together.

Qureshi said that it was equally important for the international community to remain engaged in support of the Afghan people.

He emphasised that the international community must also have sustained economic engagement with Afghanistan.

He apprised FM Wang Yi of Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate the evacuation of personnel, and staff of diplomatic missions, international organisations, media, and others from Afghanistan.

FM Qureshi said Pakistan and China are "iron brothers" and strategic partners.

The two countries have the tradition of maintaining close coordination and communication on the issues of common interest, he added.

Both sides agreed to remain in close contact to promote the countries' shared objectives.

