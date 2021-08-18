Sindh to reopen universities, other educational institutions on Monday

Universities and boards to reopen on Monday.

All educational institutions will start functioning with 50% staff, says Ismail Rahoo.

Vaccination certificates to be checked before entrance in institutions: minister for universities and boards.

KARACHI: Sindh Universities and Boards Department on Wednesday announced the reopening of varsities and other institutions registered under the department on Monday.



Provincial Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahoo said that all the universities, boards, and vocational education and training centres, will start functioning with 50% staff from August 23.

He said that vaccination is mandatory for students attending classes while the staff members of the institutions must also be fully vaccinated.



Vaccination certificates will be checked before allowing entrance in the institutions, he added.



