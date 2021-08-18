Sindh to reopen universities, other educational institutions on Monday

Wednesday Aug 18, 2021
KARACHI: Sindh Universities and Boards Department on Wednesday announced the reopening of varsities and other institutions registered under the department on Monday.
Provincial Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahoo said that all the universities, boards, and vocational education and training centres, will start functioning with 50% staff from August 23.
He said that vaccination is mandatory for students attending classes while the staff members of the institutions must also be fully vaccinated.
Vaccination certificates will be checked before allowing entrance in the institutions, he added.