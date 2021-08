— AFP/File

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp was working on introducing messages that will disappear in 24 hours after a user sends them, but now it plans on making a few adjustments to it.



WABetainfo reported that WhatsApp will now give users who plan on sending disappearing messages an option to choose from three durations — 90 days, seven days, or 24 hours.

"This option has been spotted in the 2.21.9.6 Android beta update and it is under development," the platform added.