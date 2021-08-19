 
Thursday Aug 19 2021
Demi Lovato, Katy Perry share views on aliens

There are a lot of speculations about the aliens as some people believe there are other living beings also in the galaxy other than humans. The beliefs about the supernatural entities are not limited to common people, even A-lister celebrities have some belief in them.

American singers Demi Lovato and Katy Perry also share some of the same belief sets.

The 36-year-old Perry, who started her singing career at 9 while singing in a church, said she is convinced that aliens are real and they live in the universe.

“I see everything through a spiritual lens. I believe in a lot of astrology. I believe in aliens. Yes, aliens," Katy Perry said while speaking to GQ about her religious beliefs.

"I look up into the stars, and I imagine: How self-important are we to think that we are the only life-form?”

Demi Lovato also shared the same belief as Katy Perry. “How self-centered would we be, as humans, to believe that we are the only living things in the universe?” said Demi Lovato in an interview with Seth Meyers.

Dwayne Johnson also has his peculiar opinion about the aliens. He said, “I think they come in all forms, and they increase when you drink.”

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik not only believed aliens but also he seems to be acting upon their suggestions. He said that part of why he left the music band was because “an alien spoke to me in a dream.”

