 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Aug 19 2021
By
AFP

Anti-Taliban resistance forming north of Kabul, says Russia

By
AFP

Thursday Aug 19, 2021

Taliban fighters sit over a vehicle on a street in Laghman province on August 15, 2021. Photo: AFP
Taliban fighters sit over a vehicle on a street in Laghman province on August 15, 2021. Photo: AFP

  • Armed resistance to Taliban forming in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley. 
  • Taliban doesn't control whole territory of Afghanistan, says Russia. 
  • Deposed Afghanistan vice-president Amrullah Saleh, Ahmad Massoud behind anti-Taliban resistance, says Russia. 

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday that the Taliban do not control entire Afghanistan, adding that an armed resistance to the group is forming in the Panjshir Valley. 

According to Lavrov, the resistance is backed by Afghanistan's deposed vice-president Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Massoud, the son of a slain anti-Taliban fighter.

"The Taliban doesn't control the whole territory of Afghanistan," Lavrov told reporters at a press conference in Moscow following a meeting with his Libyan counterpart.

"There are reports of the situation in the Panjshir Valley where the resistance of Afghanistan's vice president Saleh and Ahmad Massoud is concentrated," he said.

Lavrov also reiterated his call for an inclusive dialogue involving all political players in Afghanistan for the formation of a "representative government".

The Panjshir Valley northeast of Kabul is Afghanistan's last remaining holdout, known for its natural defences.

According to images shared on social media, Saleh and Massoud, the son of slain Northern Alliance leader Ahmed Shah Massoud, are pulling together a guerrilla movement to take on the Taliban.

Moscow has been cautiously optimistic about the new leadership in Kabul and is seeking contact with the Taliban in an effort to avoid instability spilling over to neighbouring ex-Soviet states.

While the United States and other countries rushed to evacuate their citizens from Kabul, Russia said its embassy will continue to function.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday that the Taliban are "actively restoring order" and have demonstrated their "intent to dialogue".

She said at her weekly press briefing that the group -- known for its severe treatment of women -- is "ready to take into account the interest of citizens, including... women's rights".

Earlier this week, Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov met with the Taliban in Kabul, hailing on state television a "positive and constructive" meeting.

The Kremlin has in recent years reached out to the Taliban -- which is banned as an "extremist" group in Russia -- and hosted its representatives in Moscow several times, most recently last month.

More From World:

Taliban issue Friday sermon guidelines to mosque imams

Taliban issue Friday sermon guidelines to mosque imams
Taliban urge Afghans to leave Kabul airport after days of deadly chaos

Taliban urge Afghans to leave Kabul airport after days of deadly chaos
Images of women defaced in Kabul after Taliban takeover

Images of women defaced in Kabul after Taliban takeover
No need for COVID-19 booster jabs for now: WHO

No need for COVID-19 booster jabs for now: WHO
Biden says US troops could stay longer in Kabul to rescue last Americans

Biden says US troops could stay longer in Kabul to rescue last Americans
Erdogan says Turkey still willing to protect Kabul airport

Erdogan says Turkey still willing to protect Kabul airport
Taliban unable to access Afghanistan’s reserves: Afghan central bank chief

Taliban unable to access Afghanistan’s reserves: Afghan central bank chief
PIA plane stuck at Kabul airport; unlikely to fly out tonight: sources

PIA plane stuck at Kabul airport; unlikely to fly out tonight: sources
Three killed as Afghan protests test Taliban's promise of peaceful rule

Three killed as Afghan protests test Taliban's promise of peaceful rule
No indication of casualties, injuries caused by US troops' firing at Kabul airport: Pentagon

No indication of casualties, injuries caused by US troops' firing at Kabul airport: Pentagon
Taliban's Anas Haqqani meets Afghan leaders Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah

Taliban's Anas Haqqani meets Afghan leaders Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah

Exiled Ashraf Ghani says he left Kabul to prevent bloodshed, denies taking money

Exiled Ashraf Ghani says he left Kabul to prevent bloodshed, denies taking money

Latest

view all