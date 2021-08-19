Hugh Jackman says marriage has 'been one of the best things' in his life

Hugh Jackman is praising wife Deborra-Lee Furness after 25 years of togetherness.

Speaking with Hoda Kotb on Thursday, the actor confessed marriage has not been an ordeal for him, like many others comment.

"People often say, 'Oh my god, marriage is so much work.' There are some things you gotta live by, but it doesn't feel like that," Jackman, 52, admitted. "It's been one of the best things in my life."



Jackman first met Furness on the sets of the Australian TV series Correlli. The duo tied the knot in 1996.



"Deb is the lightest, most optimistic person I've ever met in my life," he cherished his wife's admirable quality. "Like, if you ever want to play who's the happiest person in the room? Deb wins," the actor gushed over his wife.



Jackman and Furness together share 21-year-old son Oscar and 16-year-old daughter Ava.

