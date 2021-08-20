Britney Spears under investigation for ‘striking employee’: source

Britney Spears has come under fire and investigation for allegedly striking an employee.



This claim has been brought forward by a spokesperson from the County Sheriff’s department and according to Yahoo Entertainment they were quoted saying, “On Monday at approximately 10:25 am, there was a dispute between Ms. Spears and one of her staff members inside Ms. Spears’ home.”

“The staff member reported that during the dispute, Ms. Spears struck her. There were no injuries during the incident. Deputies responded to Ms. Spears' home and conducted an investigation.”

“Ultimately, the reports will be forwarded to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration. The incident is classified as a misdemeanor battery.”