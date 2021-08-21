 
Saturday Aug 21 2021
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’: Fans heap praises on Iqra Aziz after latest episode

MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Saturday Aug 21, 2021

Iqra Aziz topped the Twitter trends as fans showered praises on her after the latest episode of drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat.

Iqra’s fans turned to the microblogging site and heaped praises on her as well as co-star Feroze Khan for their outstanding performance in the drama serial.

Iqra’s name became top Twitter trend after the latest episode of the drama on Friday.

One fan shared stills from the latest episode and tweeted, “I must say if Feroze Khan is king of acting then Iqra Aziz is a queen of acting you can't ignore her performance. This girl is unbelievable. she is perfectly match for the role of mahi . And now she proved by her performance.”

Another fan tweeted, “#IqraAziz trending in number 1. Rolling the chart once again by her incredible performance as Mahi! #IqraAziz #KhudaAurMohabbat3.”

“#IqraAziz is on trending nd she desever it she proof herself for the role of Mahi.. i love the conversation between Farhad nd Mahi .. Nd the scene of taweez is jxt love..,” wrote another Twitterati.


