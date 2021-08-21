 
pakistan
Saturday Aug 21 2021
Ahmed Faraz

Video of another Lahore woman being assaulted emerges

Saturday Aug 21, 2021

Amid multiple incidents of harassment against women surfacing, all of which seem to have taken place around the time of Independence Day, another horrific video of a woman being assaulted has emerged.

The incident appears from the video footage to have taken place in a park.

The video shows a large mob beating up a woman, dressed in a white shalwar kameez and green dupatta. Another young woman, who is accompanied by an elderly woman, can be seeing try to pull her away from the crowd.

The woman is eventually wrestled free from the mob, albeit with great difficulty. She can be seen struggling to catch her breath, her hair strewn about.

According to police, a probe to ascertain the identity of the victim is underway. Police are also trying to determine where the incident took place.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has taken notice of the incident and ordered Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar to analyse the footage and submit a report.

Ghani has also requested the public to come forward with any information they might have regarding the incident.

He vowed to arrest the perpetrators soon and launch a thorough probe into the incident.

"Those who misbehave and act violently with women deserve no concessions," he said.


