Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal risks causing row with Prince William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly standing at the cusp of a potential royal row with Prince William due to the Netflix deal.

This claim has been made by palace insider Duncan Larcombe and during his interview with Express, he admitted to having doubts about the Sussex’s intentions and claimed they’ve only been ‘cashing in’ on the royal brand.

He was also quoted saying, “What do they do next? That's a question Prince William is dreading the answer to. Ultimately, they have to find a way to do their work in LA while not trading in on the royal brand.”

“But by continually talking about the royals, they're cashing in on the brand. If they spend their whole careers selling that royal brand, they'll never speak to William again.”