 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Aug 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal risks causing row with Prince William

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 21, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal risks causing row with Prince William
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal risks causing row with Prince William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly standing at the cusp of a potential royal row with Prince William due to the Netflix deal.

This claim has been made by palace insider Duncan Larcombe and during his interview with Express, he admitted to having doubts about the Sussex’s intentions and claimed they’ve only been ‘cashing in’ on the royal brand.

He was also quoted saying, “What do they do next? That's a question Prince William is dreading the answer to. Ultimately, they have to find a way to do their work in LA while not trading in on the royal brand.”

“But by continually talking about the royals, they're cashing in on the brand. If they spend their whole careers selling that royal brand, they'll never speak to William again.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face backlash over ‘wishy-washy’ statement on Afghanistan issue

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face backlash over ‘wishy-washy’ statement on Afghanistan issue
Demi Lovato marks 29th birthday with ‘Melon Cake’ MV

Demi Lovato marks 29th birthday with ‘Melon Cake’ MV
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feared ‘challenging the system’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feared ‘challenging the system’
Johnny Depp to attend Karlovy Vary film festival on August 25 as 'distinguished filmmaker'

Johnny Depp to attend Karlovy Vary film festival on August 25 as 'distinguished filmmaker'
Meghan Markle, Harry praised for joining relief efforts after earthquake in Haiti

Meghan Markle, Harry praised for joining relief efforts after earthquake in Haiti

Prince Harry under fire for flying private after criticizing use of private jets

Prince Harry under fire for flying private after criticizing use of private jets
Scott Disick's girlfriend Amelia Hamlin has abs to die for! See Photos

Scott Disick's girlfriend Amelia Hamlin has abs to die for! See Photos
Future King Prince Charles writes article for Daily Mail

Future King Prince Charles writes article for Daily Mail
Emma Corrin gets candid about landing Princess Diana role in 'The Crown'

Emma Corrin gets candid about landing Princess Diana role in 'The Crown'
Meghan and Harry now 'existing in a different, healthier place' post royal exit

Meghan and Harry now 'existing in a different, healthier place' post royal exit

Latest

view all