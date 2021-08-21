 
pakistan
Saturday Aug 21 2021
By
Zeeshan Shah

Ex-husband allegedly throws acid on 19-year-old woman in Karachi

Saturday Aug 21, 2021

  • Victim's father says 39% of his daughter's body has been badly wounded.
  • Since the divorce, the woman was living with her parents but her ex-husband kept harassing her.
  • Police say that efforts for the man's arrest are underway.

KARACHI: A 19-year-old woman on Saturday sustained burn injuries on her face and body, in an acid attack allegedly by her ex-husband, in the city's Saeedabad, Baldia Town area.

The incident took place in the morning at around 8pm when the woman was leaving her house for her office.

The victim's father told Geo News that the acid has burned up to 39% of his daughter's body.

Read more: Pakistani student blinded, disfigured in ‘heinous’ acid attack outside her home near New York City

He said that his daughter had married the suspect two years ago in court but she was verbally divorced after one year of marriage.

“Since then, she was living with us but he kept harassing her," the father said.

According to the police, the victim’s statement has been taken while her former husband has fled.

However, efforts for the suspect's arrest are underway, the police said.

