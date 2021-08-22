 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 22 2021
Meghan Markle ‘infuriated’ Camilla over attacks on Prince Charles post-Megxit

Sunday Aug 22, 2021

Meghan Markle seems to have ruffled the feathers of quite a few people ever since she entered the British royal family.

According to a report by The Telegraph, the Duchess of Sussex irked Camilla Parker Bowles for upsetting her husband Prince Charles after she and Prince Harry claimed they were financially cut off following their royal exit.

"I don’t think the Duchess will ever forgive Meghan for what she’s done to the Prince of Wales,” said a source to the portal.

The relationship between Camilla and Meghan seems to have gone downhill after the two started off smoothly back in 2018.

A close family friend had told Vanity Fair that the two got along “aces.”

“They clearly really like each other. There is real warmth and support. Camilla has been very helpful to Meghan,” the source had shared.

However, things seem to have taken a turn for the worse now following the Sussex departure and the many bombshells the couple has dropped on the royal family.  

