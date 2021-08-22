Kate Hudson says her ‘personal traumas’ helped prepare her for the future

American actor Kate Hudson is getting candid about her past struggles and how she has made her peace with it.

During an interview with Mirror Online, The Reluctant Fundamentalist star, 42, touched upon her personal trauma and struggles of the past.

Raised by her mom and actor Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell, Hudson was a stranger to her own father, musician Bill Hudson, thereby being familiar with struggles of a broken family.

“I had personal struggles or familial situations that were challenging,” she said.

“[They] kind of prepared me for my future and my success. I had a lot of personal trauma I never really allowed myself to be OK about, or recognise as being traumatic,” she went on to say.

“I’d probably tell my younger self, ‘It’s OK that you’re hurting… you’re OK’. Maybe that would have softened some things in my life a bit along the way. I’d give myself permission to give myself a big hug,” she added.