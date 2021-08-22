 
Sunday Aug 22 2021
Rana Javaid

Has BSEK issued results for matric, ninth exams?

Sunday Aug 22, 2021

Student solving a question paper during the annual examination of HSC (part-II) at Hayat Girls High School in Hyderabad, on July 26, 2021. — APP/File
KARACHI: The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) on Sunday clarified that it had not issued the results for matriculation and ninth, as students started searching for their results with reports on social media suggesting that the results were released.

Speaking to Geo News, the BSEK spokesperson said the preparations for the results of matriculation and ninth were in process, as he shot down the rumours on social media of the board issuing the results.

"The board will announce the results on its official website [...] students should not pay attention to the fake news circulating on social media," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson warned of legal action against the websites that were claiming that results for both grades had been announced by the board. 

