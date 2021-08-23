WhatsApp rolls out new payment feature

A representational image. Photo: File

WhatsApp places dedicated button on chat bar to make payments quickly.

Users previously had to open the chat section sheet to make payments.

The feature is available for Indian users that have installed the recent versions of WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.17.

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that enables users to send payments quickly, WABetainfo reported Monday.

WhatsApp has now placed a dedicated button on the chat bar that makes it easier and quicker for users to send payments. Users previously had to open the chat section sheet to make payments.



"This button is available for Indian users that have installed the recent versions of WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.17. People from Brazil might also be eligible to get the same button for their currency, but there is no evidence right now. If you’re from Brazil and you see the payment chat shortcut, be free to report," wrote WABetainfo.

The button is also under development on WhatsApp for iOS, and it will be available in a future update.

'Fantasy football' sticker pack

WhatsApp released a new sticker pack for soccer fans less than two weeks ago. "Fantasy Football for All is a new sticker pack available now on WhatsApp for Android and iOS," WABetaInfo had said in a tweet.

Before that, WhatsApp had announced that it would finally enable users to transfer data between platforms — from Android to iOS and vice-versa.

The platform has rolled out the feature currently for Samsung phones, but it will soon be available for every mobile phone, Android and iOS, WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart had said.