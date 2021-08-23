 
Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Monday Aug 23 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp rolls out new payment feature

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 23, 2021

A representational image. Photo: File
A representational image. Photo: File

  • WhatsApp places dedicated button on chat bar to make payments quickly. 
  • Users previously had to open the chat section sheet to make payments. 
  • The feature is available for Indian users that have installed the recent versions of WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.17. 

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that enables users to send payments quickly, WABetainfo reported Monday. 

Related items

WhatsApp has now placed a dedicated button on the chat bar that makes it easier and quicker for users to send payments. Users previously had to open the chat section sheet to make payments. 

"This button is available for Indian users that have installed the recent versions of WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.17. People from Brazil might also be eligible to get the same button for their currency, but there is no evidence right now. If you’re from Brazil and you see the payment chat shortcut, be free to report," wrote WABetainfo. 

The button is also under development on WhatsApp for iOS, and it will be available in a future update.

'Fantasy football' sticker pack 

WhatsApp released a new sticker pack for soccer fans less than two weeks ago. "Fantasy Football for All is a new sticker pack available now on WhatsApp for Android and iOS," WABetaInfo had said in a tweet.

Before that, WhatsApp had announced that it would finally enable users to transfer data between platforms — from Android to iOS and vice-versa.

The platform has rolled out the feature currently for Samsung phones, but it will soon be available for every mobile phone, Android and iOS, WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart had said.

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp launching public beta programme for web version

WhatsApp launching public beta programme for web version
WhatsApp users can soon add iPad as linked device

WhatsApp users can soon add iPad as linked device
WhatsApp to add options to disappearing messages

WhatsApp to add options to disappearing messages
WhatsApp plans on rolling out bigger, bolder link previews

WhatsApp plans on rolling out bigger, bolder link previews
Twitter tests feature to report 'misleading' content

Twitter tests feature to report 'misleading' content
Facebook confirms ban on Taliban-related content

Facebook confirms ban on Taliban-related content
How can Pakistan increase its IT exports?

How can Pakistan increase its IT exports?
Shahid Afridi demands Shehzad Roy raises his voice and get TikTok banned

Shahid Afridi demands Shehzad Roy raises his voice and get TikTok banned

TikTok introduces enhanced safety and privacy features for teens

TikTok introduces enhanced safety and privacy features for teens
Pakistan becomes smartphone exporter, sends maiden consignment to UAE

Pakistan becomes smartphone exporter, sends maiden consignment to UAE
Facebook encrypts Messenger calls in privacy move

Facebook encrypts Messenger calls in privacy move
She Loves Tech comes back to Pakistan for the 5th time

She Loves Tech comes back to Pakistan for the 5th time

Latest

view all