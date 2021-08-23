Slipknot’s Corey Taylor ‘very, very sick’ with Covid despite vaccination

Corey Taylor 47, posted a Facebook video where he announced his diagnosis and that he was self-isolating

American singer and songwriter Corey Taylor revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was ‘very sick’ despite being vaccinated.

The Slipknot member, 47, posted a Facebook video where he announced his diagnosis and that he was self-isolating.

The rocker said he wouldn’t be able to perform at the Astronomicon event in Ann Arbor, Michigan which was on Friday, owing to his diagnosis.

“I hope everybody’s well, I wish I had better news. I woke up today and tested positive, and I’m very, very sick. I am absolutely devastated, I am so sorry. I hope everyone has a good time, and I promise you I will absolutely try to get back out there as soon as I can,” he said.

“I should be okay — it’s just the flu. I’m vaccinated so I’m not worried, but I certainly would not want to spread it to anyone else, so, everybody be safe out there,” he went on to say.

“I will see you again, promise,” he added.