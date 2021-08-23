 
Monday Aug 23 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS' Jungkook featured in Beyoncé's Virgo Season Yearbook

Monday Aug 23, 2021

BTS’ Army were over the moon when they saw the boy band’s member Jungkook being featured on Beyoncé Virgo Season Yearbook on her website.

Jungkook, who marks his birthday on September 1, was featured alongside other notable Virgo celebrities with the likes of Nick Jonas, Prince Harry, Blake Lively, Billy Porter, Zendaya, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jennifer Hudson and more.

The website features a grid of black and white photos of the celebrities under the Virgo Season Yearbook.

In the collection, it features childhood photos of the named stars who are part of the Virgo season.

Jungkook was placed beside Jada and Jennifer.

