Hailey Baldwin subtly supports hubby Justin Bieber's ex Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber is making it clear that there is no ill-will between her and Selena Gomez.

The pair are often pitted against each other because Selena’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, is Hailey’s husband.

However, that did not stop Hailey from liking a photo of Selena’s recent Vogue cover.

This is not the first time the model made her intentions clear as she has previously liked a photo of the Look Her Now singer when she was celebrating her Rare singles in 2019 as well as a snap of the singer getting ready for the American Music Awards that same year.

Furthermore, Hailey has always been quick to shut down any drama speculation with one instance being that when Selena released her hit song Lose You to Love Me Hailey coincidentally shared a photo of Summer Walker’s track I’ll Kill You on her Instagram Story.

Many were quick to put two and two together to conclude that the model took a dig at Justin's ex but Hailey was not having it, calling the move "nonsense" and "complete BS."