 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Hailey Baldwin subtly supports hubby Justin Bieber's ex Selena Gomez

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 23, 2021

Hailey Baldwin subtly supports hubby Justin Biebers ex Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber is making it clear that there is no ill-will between her and Selena Gomez.

The pair are often pitted against each other because Selena’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, is Hailey’s husband.

However, that did not stop Hailey from liking a photo of Selena’s recent Vogue cover.

This is not the first time the model made her intentions clear as she has previously liked a photo of the Look Her Now singer when she was celebrating her Rare singles in 2019 as well as a snap of the singer getting ready for the American Music Awards that same year.

Furthermore, Hailey has always been quick to shut down any drama speculation with one instance being that when Selena released her hit song Lose You to Love Me Hailey coincidentally shared a photo of Summer Walker’s track I’ll Kill You on her Instagram Story.

Many were quick to put two and two together to conclude that the model took a dig at Justin's ex but Hailey was not having it, calling the move "nonsense" and "complete BS."

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise's love for chicken tikka confirmed after restaurant visit

Tom Cruise's love for chicken tikka confirmed after restaurant visit

Queen Elizabeth ‘concerned’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s 'barrage of abuse’

Queen Elizabeth ‘concerned’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s 'barrage of abuse’
Tom Holland shares cryptic message after Spider-Man: No Way Home leak

Tom Holland shares cryptic message after Spider-Man: No Way Home leak
Meghan Markle planning to ‘alter’ engagement ring for Lilibet

Meghan Markle planning to ‘alter’ engagement ring for Lilibet
Sources reveal every change made to Kate Middleton sapphire engagement ring

Sources reveal every change made to Kate Middleton sapphire engagement ring
Katie Prince hopitalised after attacker gave her 'jaw fracture, split eye'

Katie Prince hopitalised after attacker gave her 'jaw fracture, split eye'
Prince Harry to ‘drop nuclear bomb’ on relationships with royals

Prince Harry to ‘drop nuclear bomb’ on relationships with royals
BTS' Jungkook featured in Beyoncé's Virgo Season Yearbook

BTS' Jungkook featured in Beyoncé's Virgo Season Yearbook
Adelaide to Hollywood via Edinburgh in a day: Fringe theatre goes global

Adelaide to Hollywood via Edinburgh in a day: Fringe theatre goes global
Marvel, Sony scramble after Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer leaks online

Marvel, Sony scramble after Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer leaks online

Latest

view all