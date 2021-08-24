Queen 'danced the conga' to celebrate victory in Japan Day

Queen Elizabeth broke out of Buckingham Palace in "disguise" and joined the British public to celebrate victory in Japan Day where she "danced the conga" in the "most memorable night of her life", according to a royal expert.



Speaking to the Royally Obsessed podcast, co-host Roberta Fiorito explored the story of how a young Queen Elizabeth, then Princess Elizabeth, and her sister the late Princess Margaret “broke out” of Buckingham Palace on a number of occasions during celebrations for Victory in Japan Day and victory in Europe Day respectively.

“She was then 19-year old Princess Elizabeth and her sister, 14 year old Princess Margaret."



The host said how the royal sisters "disguised themselves as members of the public" as they left Buckingham Palace to mingle with the crowds celebrating the end of World War 2.

The royal expert added how the teenage royals left the Palace that night in a group of “sixteen” people which included “guards”, “ladies in waiting”.



They were also joined by “the King’s equerry Peter Townsend” who was known to have had a relationship with Princess Margaret years later.



Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne at the age of 25 upon the death of her father, George VI, on 6 February 1952, being proclaimed queen by her privy and executive councils shortly afterwards.