UAE opens visit visas for six countries

UAE opens tourist visas for six countries, including Pakistan.

Apart from Pakistan, these countries are Nepal, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, India and Uganda.

Passengers must take a PCR test not more than 48 hours before the Dubai flight, then six hours before the journey and after landing in the UAE.

Citizens from Pakistan, Nepal, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, India and Uganda can visit Dubai on tourist visas.

Tourists from these countries can go to Dubai, but not directly, as they are required to stay in another country for 14 days before arriving in Dubai, according to the flydubai website.

The PCR test criteria are based on the country from where the passenger departs.



The air travellers must have approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA). They are also required to provide the printed copy of a negative COVID-19 PCR test with an English or Arabic QR code taken not more than 48 hours before departure.

A quick PCR test must also be taken at the airport six hours before flying and then at Dubai International Airport.

This is not applicable however to members of diplomatic, economic and scientific missions, UAE nationals, UAE Golden Visa holders and travellers exempt and/or authorised by the proper authorities to enter the UAE.