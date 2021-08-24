Camilla deeply hurt after Harry accused Charles of cutting him off financially

'I don’t think the Duchess will ever forgive Meghan for what she’s done to the Prince of Wales,' said a source

Camilla is deeply upset after Prince Harry accused his father Charles of cutting him off financially.



The Duchess of Cornwall said she will never forgive Meghan and Harry for throwing them under the bus.

Contrary to Harry's claims Clarence House's annual cost showed it gave around £4.5m to both Harry and William and their wives.



"I don’t think the Duchess will ever forgive Meghan for what she’s done to the Prince of Wales," a royal source told the Telegraph.

Back in 2018, just months after Harry and Meghan had ted the knot, an insider revealed Meghan and Camilla get along well.

They continued, “They clearly really like each other. There is real warmth and support. Camilla has been very helpful to Meghan."

Charles and Camilla’s presence on the Sussexes’ wedding day was said to be “very much felt and appreciated” as well.