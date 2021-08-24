Zendaya, Tom Holland's romance still going strong in new snap

Tuesday Aug 24, 2021
While Zendaya and Tom Holland have not given any sort of confirmation on their relationship, they continue to hint at new developments of their romance.
The duo, who were Spider-Man: Far From Home co-stars, were first linked when they were spotted packing on the PDA in early July, leaving no doubt that they indeed are a couple.
As of recently, the two were seen attending a friend’s wedding which was made apparent be a wedding guest, Esteban Camarillo, on his Instagram Stories.
In the snap, the couple can be seen sitting next to each other as their heads lightly touched looking nothing less than a couple.
For the wedding, the duo put on a stylish display a Zendaya channeled her inner goddess in a long sleeved bronze gown while her man donned a white collared shirt, black pants and brown shoes.
