 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Zendaya, Tom Holland's romance still going strong in new snap

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 24, 2021

Zendaya, Tom Hollands romance still going strong in new snap

While Zendaya and Tom Holland have not given any sort of confirmation on their relationship, they continue to hint at new developments of their romance.

The duo, who were Spider-Man: Far From Home co-stars, were first linked when they were spotted packing on the PDA in early July, leaving no doubt that they indeed are a couple.

As of recently, the two were seen attending a friend’s wedding which was made apparent be a wedding guest, Esteban Camarillo, on his Instagram Stories.

In the snap, the couple can be seen sitting next to each other as their heads lightly touched looking nothing less than a couple.

For the wedding, the duo put on a stylish display a Zendaya channeled her inner goddess in a long sleeved bronze gown while her man donned a white collared shirt, black pants and brown shoes. 

Take a look:

Zendaya, Tom Hollands romance still going strong in new snap


More From Entertainment:

Alyssa Milano's uncle on life support after horrific car accident

Alyssa Milano's uncle on life support after horrific car accident
Camilla deeply hurt after Harry accused Charles of cutting him off financially

Camilla deeply hurt after Harry accused Charles of cutting him off financially
Prince Harry slammed for wanting to look important than William amid royal fallout

Prince Harry slammed for wanting to look important than William amid royal fallout
Gigi and Bella Hadid ‘adore’ brother Anwar Hadid’s girlfriend Dua Lipa

Gigi and Bella Hadid ‘adore’ brother Anwar Hadid’s girlfriend Dua Lipa
Paul McCartney to release never-before-seen Beatles lyrics for the world

Paul McCartney to release never-before-seen Beatles lyrics for the world
Iggy Azalea responds to romance rumours with Tristan Thompson

Iggy Azalea responds to romance rumours with Tristan Thompson

Sony rallies big-screen hopes with 'Spider-Man' and 'Ghostbusters' at CinemaCon

Sony rallies big-screen hopes with 'Spider-Man' and 'Ghostbusters' at CinemaCon
Jennifer Lopez making efforts to blend her family with Ben Affleck's: Here's how

Jennifer Lopez making efforts to blend her family with Ben Affleck's: Here's how
Prince Philip ‘had no desire’ of living a long life: ‘Can’t imagine anything worse’

Prince Philip ‘had no desire’ of living a long life: ‘Can’t imagine anything worse’

‘Eternals’ actor Barry Keoghan sustains ‘serious facial injuries’ after suspected attack

‘Eternals’ actor Barry Keoghan sustains ‘serious facial injuries’ after suspected attack
Tension between Kim Kardashian, Kanye West subsides amid divorce proceedings

Tension between Kim Kardashian, Kanye West subsides amid divorce proceedings

R. Kelly accuser details singer's violence and control

R. Kelly accuser details singer's violence and control

Latest

view all