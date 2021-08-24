Queen Elizabeth reportedly orders Palace aides to plan legal action against Meghan and Harry

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly ordered her Palace aides to plan legal action against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's repeated attacks against the royal family, according to talkRadio on Monday.

During a radio program, royal author Angela Levin was asked to comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's claims about the royal family and the reaction which might come from the Palace.

The royal author and biographer was invited to discuss the new controversy created by the updated version of Meghan and Harry's biography "Finding Freedom".

Angelia Levin said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "cowards who get others to do their dirty work and pretend they knew nothing about it."



Meanwhile, co-author of "Finding Freedom" has clarified that there are no attacks against Queen Elizabeth in the book.