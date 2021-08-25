 
Wednesday Aug 25 2021
Victoria Beckham looks stunning in timeless frock with oversized sunglasses

Victoria Beckham delighted fans with her latest photo at a beach, channeling her Posh Spice Alter Ego wearing an LBD at the beach.

The 47-year-old fashion mogul is seen enjoying romantic moments with husband David Beckham in Florida. 

On Tuesday, the fashionista posted an Instagram photo, looking gorgeous in  in an a outfit for often wore during her time as the impossibly chic and most fashionable member of the Spice Girls.

Victoria accessorized the timeless frock with oversized sunglasses and a trendy Bottega Veneta green Cassette bag as she posed in the sand with her hip popped and one arm up.

