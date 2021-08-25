 
Wednesday Aug 25 2021
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott thrashed after spoiling daughter with this gift

Wednesday Aug 25, 2021

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott thrashed after spoiling daughter with this gift

Travis Scott has no bounds for when it comes to treating his and girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s little girl Stormi Webster with everything she wishes for.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared snaps of their daughter exploring a big yellow school bus which she got as a surprise from her father.

“All Stormi has been talking about is riding a big yellow bus,” Kylie wrote alongside a photo of Stormi touching the bus. “Daddy surprised her.”

The post saw some criticism as it showed how far removed from reality the couple was.

“Rich people are literally so far from reality they bought a school bus for stormi to sit on,” tweeted one person.

“Stormi is so rich her dad Travis surprised her with a yellow school bus so she can act middle class for the day,” tweeted another.

“Saw Kylie’s story about Travis ‘surprising’ Stormi with a yellow school bus so she can pretend to be middle class for the day and I damn near broke my ankle running to Twitter,” another wrote.

“Kylie and Travis buying Stormi a yellow school bus because all she wanted to do was be a normal kid and ride on one is the most dystopian, surreal, depressing, and funny thing I’ve ever seen,” another user commented.

